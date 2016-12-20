Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Mayor of Nice: 'Same hatred of happy people'

The smashed windscreen of the truck in Berlin. Credit: Reuters

The Mayor of Nice, Philippe Pradal, has reacted to the Berlin truck 'attack' and said: "Same modus operandi. Same blind violence. Same hatred of happy people."

On July 14, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a lorry into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people.

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story