Pre-Christmas strikes move into second day

A wave of strikes by thousands of workers, hitting the rail, post and airline industries in the run-up to Christmas, are taking place for the second day.

A strike at Crown post offices closed about 50 High Street branches on Monday, while action by Southern Railway staff continues.

A series of disputes have flared over issues including jobs, pay, pensions and safety involving some of the country's biggest trade unions.

British Airways have said it plans to run a full service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite the impending strike by cabin crews.

McCluskey: Improved airport staff offer 'good news'

The General Secretary of the Unite union, Len McCluskey, has said an improved pay offer for airport workers was "good news" as a planned 48-hour strike in the two days before Christmas was called off.

More than 1,500 check-in staff, baggage handlers and cargo crew employed by Swissport had been due to walk-out over the dispute.

"We'll be recommending to our members an improved offer," said Mr McCluskey. "We're expecting a result fairly speedily, so I'm delighted that we've been able to arrive at the agreement."

However he said that the situation with British Airways is "still difficult".

The company has said it plans to run a full service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite the impending strike by cabin crews.

Mr McCluskey added: "My team are working, as they have been for the past 72 hours, to try and arrive at a solution. Progress has been painfully slow.

"I would call on British Airways senior management now to get involved."

