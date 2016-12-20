Merkel joins Berliners for memorial service at attack site

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck have joined Berliners at a packed church service at the scene of the Christmas market attack to remember the victims.

Hundreds gathered at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church for the special service after 12 people were killed and 48 injured in Monday evening's lorry attack.

Good Morning Britain's Chief Correspondent Richard Gaisford captured the crowds gathered outside as the bell tolled to begin the service.