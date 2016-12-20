Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Merkel joins Berliners for memorial service at attack site

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck have joined Berliners at a packed church service at the scene of the Christmas market attack to remember the victims.

Hundreds gathered at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church for the special service after 12 people were killed and 48 injured in Monday evening's lorry attack.

Good Morning Britain's Chief Correspondent Richard Gaisford captured the crowds gathered outside as the bell tolled to begin the service.

Berliners gathered inside for the service at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Credit: APTN
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sat second left, and President Joachim Gauck, third left, were among those at the packed service. Credit: APTN
The city's iconic Brandenburg Gate was lit in the colours of the German flag as the city pays tribute. Credit: APTN
