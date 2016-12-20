Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Merkel lays flowers at scene of Berlin terror attack

Merkelflowers Play video

Angela Merkel has laid flowers at the spot where 12 people lost their lives in a terror attack at a Berlin Christmas market.

The German Chancellor was flanked by senior members of her team as she paid her respects.

Police have said the man they arrested in connection with the attack may not be the perpetrator and "could still be at large".

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story