Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Minister accepts lorry attacker probably still on the run

Vigils were held at the crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz as detectives confirmed the suspect may still be on the run. Credit: Reuters

The person who carried out the lorry attack on Berlin's Christmas markets is probably still on the run, Germany's interior minister has said.

Thomas de Maiziere confirmed detectives were pursuing more than one lead in the case having released the only suspect arrested in connection with the crime.

"That's why it is true that one cannot rule out that the perpetrator is still at large," he told reporters.

Mr de Maiziere said the perpetrator's exact motives remain unclear and said it was too early to draw political conclusions from what was undoubtedly an attack.

He also said authorities were still to determine how many non-German citizens were among the victims but confirmed no children were among the dead.

