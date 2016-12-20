Minister accepts lorry attacker probably still on the run

The person who carried out the lorry attack on Berlin's Christmas markets is probably still on the run, Germany's interior minister has said.

Thomas de Maiziere confirmed detectives were pursuing more than one lead in the case having released the only suspect arrested in connection with the crime.

"That's why it is true that one cannot rule out that the perpetrator is still at large," he told reporters.

Mr de Maiziere said the perpetrator's exact motives remain unclear and said it was too early to draw political conclusions from what was undoubtedly an attack.

He also said authorities were still to determine how many non-German citizens were among the victims but confirmed no children were among the dead.