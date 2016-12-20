Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
'No doubt' lorry crash that killed 12 was terror attack

German defence minister Thomas de Maizière. Credit: Reuters

There is "no doubt" a lorry crash that killed 12 people and injured dozens more was a terror attack, the German interior minister said.

Thomas de Maizière said security measures were now being adjusted.

He told a news conference: "We will not let our lives be ruled by fear."

