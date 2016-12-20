Police: Berlin crash 'deliberate' and 'presumably terrorist'

The lorry that crashed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least 12 and injuring dozens of others, was driven into the crowd "deliberately".

German police referred to the crash for the first time as a "presumed terrorist attack" in the early hours of Tuesday over Twitter.

Authorities in Berlin added that the Polish man found dead in the lorry had not driven the vehicle when it careered into the crowd in the German capital on Monday.

Police arrested another individual shortly after the attack, whose identity and nationality remain unknown.