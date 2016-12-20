Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Police: Berlin crash 'deliberate' and 'presumably terrorist'

Investigators now assume the lorry was deliberately crashed Credit: Reuters

The lorry that crashed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least 12 and injuring dozens of others, was driven into the crowd "deliberately".

German police referred to the crash for the first time as a "presumed terrorist attack" in the early hours of Tuesday over Twitter.

Authorities in Berlin added that the Polish man found dead in the lorry had not driven the vehicle when it careered into the crowd in the German capital on Monday.

Police arrested another individual shortly after the attack, whose identity and nationality remain unknown.

