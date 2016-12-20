Police step up patrols at Manchester Christmas markets

Police have stepped up patrols at Manchester's Christmas markets following the suspected terrorist attack in Berlin.

Greater Manchester Police said they had strengthened their presence at the markets, which have almost 350 stalls spread across 10 sites in the city, but say there has been no information or intelligence suggesting an imminent attack in the city.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford from Greater Manchester Police said: "We will be working in line with the national response and have strengthened our policing presence at the Manchester Christmas Markets and stepped up visible patrols, to ensure that people feel safe to go about their daily lives."