Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Police step up patrols at Manchester Christmas markets

Police have stepped up patrols at Manchester's Christmas markets. Credit: PA

Police have stepped up patrols at Manchester's Christmas markets following the suspected terrorist attack in Berlin.

Greater Manchester Police said they had strengthened their presence at the markets, which have almost 350 stalls spread across 10 sites in the city, but say there has been no information or intelligence suggesting an imminent attack in the city.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford from Greater Manchester Police said: "We will be working in line with the national response and have strengthened our policing presence at the Manchester Christmas Markets and stepped up visible patrols, to ensure that people feel safe to go about their daily lives."

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story