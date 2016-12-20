Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Police to review security plans for festive period

Mounted police stand out duty outside the entrance to the Supreme Court in London. Credit: Reuters

Scotland Yard has said they will review its plans for protecting public events in the run up to Christmas and the New Year after Russia's ambassador was killed in Ankara and a truck ploughed into dozens of people at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The Metropolitan Police has detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period.

These already recognise that the threat level is at 'severe', meaning an attack is highly likely, and have considered a range of threats, including the use of large vehicles.

As a matter of routine, as a precaution, we review our plans after attacks overseas, and we are doing so at present following the awful incidents in Berlin and Ankara last night.

– Metropolitan Police
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

