Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Cousin: Pole found dead in attack was stabbed then shot

The Polish national, named by his cousin as Lukasz Urban, was found shot dead in the vehicle. Credit: Reuters

The Polish driver who was the first victim of the lorry attack at Berlin's Christmas market was found stabbed and shot to death on the passenger seat, his cousin has said.

Ariel Zurawski, who owns the lorry company, said the German authorities asked him to identify 37-year-old cousin Lukasz Urban from photographs taken at the scene.

Stab wounds were clearly seen on the photo which depicted only my cousin's face. It was really clear that he was fighting for his life. His face was swollen and bloodied. Police informed me that he had suffered gunshot wounds. Despite being stabbed, he was shot dead.

– Ariel Zurawski

Mr Zurawski told reporters Mr Urban had arrived in Berlin on Monday morning whereupon he was told to delay his delivery until Tuesday morning.

He said Mr Urban spoke briefly to his wife by phone around 3pm local time on the day of the attack while she was working.

Lorry company owner Ariel Zurawski said the images he saw suggested his cousin had fought for his life. Credit: APTN

He said Mrs Urban called her husband back at 4pm but he did not answer his phone.

The attack outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church took place at 8pm.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo earlier confirmed "with pain and sadness we received the information that the first victim of this heinous act of violence was a Polish citizen".

