Cousin: Pole found dead in attack was stabbed then shot

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

The Polish national, named by his cousin as Lukasz Urban, was found shot dead in the vehicle. Credit: Reuters

The Polish driver who was the first victim of the lorry attack at Berlin's Christmas market was found stabbed and shot to death on the passenger seat, his cousin has said. Ariel Zurawski, who owns the lorry company, said the German authorities asked him to identify 37-year-old cousin Lukasz Urban from photographs taken at the scene.

Stab wounds were clearly seen on the photo which depicted only my cousin's face. It was really clear that he was fighting for his life. His face was swollen and bloodied. Police informed me that he had suffered gunshot wounds. Despite being stabbed, he was shot dead. – Ariel Zurawski

Mr Zurawski told reporters Mr Urban had arrived in Berlin on Monday morning whereupon he was told to delay his delivery until Tuesday morning. He said Mr Urban spoke briefly to his wife by phone around 3pm local time on the day of the attack while she was working.

Lorry company owner Ariel Zurawski said the images he saw suggested his cousin had fought for his life. Credit: APTN