Pre-Christmas strikes move into second day

A wave of strikes by thousands of workers, hitting the rail, post and airline industries in the run-up to Christmas, are taking place for the second day.

A strike at Crown post offices closed about 50 High Street branches on Monday, while action by Southern Railway staff continues.

A series of disputes have flared over issues including jobs, pay, pensions and safety involving some of the country's biggest trade unions.

British Airways have said it plans to run a full service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite the impending strike by cabin crews.

Pre-Christmas rail and postal strikes move into second day

Southern Railway passengers can expect more chaos on Tuesday Credit: PA

Rail and Post Office workers are set to launch their second day of strikes on Tuesday.

Southern Railway members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will finish their 48-hour walk-out in a long-running row over the role of conductors.

Southern's 300,000 passengers will likely face fresh travel chaos.

Meanwhile, Post Office workers in the Communications Workers Union will begin their second of five days of striking over jobs, pensions and branch closures.

Efforts are also continuing to avert a British Airways Christmas Day and Boxing Day walk-out.

