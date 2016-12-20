Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Refugees in Berlin camp fear reprisals after lorry arrest

Refugees at Tempelhof refugee centre in Berlin told ITV News they are incredibly worried about what the future holds after a Pakistani asylum-seeker was arrested in connection with the fatal lorry attack at a Christmas market.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said the refugees housed in the former airport hangar were concerned his arrest could cause Germans to turn against refugees.

RohitLunchBerlin Play video

Earlier this morning Special Forces raided Tempelhof refugee centre. Police now say that they do not know if the Pakistani man arrested as the driver of the lorry that ploughed into a crowded market, killing 12, is the perpetrator.

Angela Merkel has faced criticism for allowing hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers into Germany, many from Syria.

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story