Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Security upped near Buckingham Palace after Berlin attack

Scotland Yard said more barriers will be in place to maintain security for Changing the Guard. Credit: PA

Plans to temporarily close the streets around Buckingham Palace during the next three months have been brought forward after the Berlin lorry attack.

From Wednesday some of London's most famous roads will be closed at specific times on the days of Changing the Guard to increase security.

They include Constitution Hill, the Queen Victoria Memorial, Spur Road, Link Road and The Mall, up to the junction with Marlborough Road.

