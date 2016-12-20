'Several leads' being followed in Berlin attack probe

Several leads are being followed in the investigation into Monday's deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market, an official has said.

It comes so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 12 and injured dozens more.

"We just heard about the supposed claim of responsibility by this so-called Islamic State that is in fact a gang of terrorists," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told broadcaster ARD.

"There are several leads that investigators are following now."

De Maiziere added that "nobody will rest until the perpetrator or the perpetrators are caught".