Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
'Several leads' being followed in Berlin attack probe

The truck ploughed through a crowd at Breitscheidplatz square on Monday. Credit: Reuters

Several leads are being followed in the investigation into Monday's deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market, an official has said.

It comes so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 12 and injured dozens more.

"We just heard about the supposed claim of responsibility by this so-called Islamic State that is in fact a gang of terrorists," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told broadcaster ARD.

"There are several leads that investigators are following now."

De Maiziere added that "nobody will rest until the perpetrator or the perpetrators are caught".

