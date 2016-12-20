Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Suspect denies any involvement with terror attack

The lorry in the aftermath of the attack at a Berlin Christmas market. Credit: AP

The man arrested in connection with the Berlin Christmas market terror attack has denied any involvement.

Germany's interior minister Thomas de Maizière said the suspect - thought to have been at the wheel of the lorry - is believed to be from Pakistan and had applied for asylum in the country.

The man is thought to have arrived in Berlin in February this year.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

