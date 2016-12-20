Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Suspect detained after Berlin markets lorry attack released

Twelve people died after the lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market on Monday evening. Credit: Reuters

The suspect detained after Berlin's Christmas market attack has been released due to lack of evidence linking him as the driver of the lorry.

"The investigation up to now did not yield any urgent suspicion against the accused," the office of Germany's chief federal prosecutor announced.

The suspect, who is believed to be a Pakistani refugee, denied involvement while making "extensive statements" during a police hearing, the office said.

Prosecutor's office said it had been impossible to track the lorry driver by eyewitnesses following the attack. Credit: Reuters

The 23-year-old, who entered Germany in February, was reportedly known to police for minor offences but could not be linked to the lorry by detectives.

Officials previously said they were unclear if he was the driver of the lorry that ploughed into a crowd at the city's market.

Under German law prosecutors have until the end of the calendar day after an arrest to pursue a formal arrest warrant to hold a suspect in custody.

