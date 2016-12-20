Theresa May sends message of condolence to Germany

Prime Minister Theresa May has sent a message of condolence to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Downing Street.

A Number 10 spokesman said the message was sent on Monday evening "to express that her thoughts were with the people of Berlin and we stand ready to assist in any way we can".

The spokesman said there were "no plans" to change the UK's security level, which currently stands at "severe" - meaning a terror attack is highly likely - but police will be reviewing preparations already in place to protect public events over the Christmas and New Year period.