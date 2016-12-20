Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Theresa May sends message of condolence to Germany

Twelve people have died following the suspected terror attack. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May has sent a message of condolence to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Downing Street.

A Number 10 spokesman said the message was sent on Monday evening "to express that her thoughts were with the people of Berlin and we stand ready to assist in any way we can".

The spokesman said there were "no plans" to change the UK's security level, which currently stands at "severe" - meaning a terror attack is highly likely - but police will be reviewing preparations already in place to protect public events over the Christmas and New Year period.

