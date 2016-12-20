Zurich gunman had 'items linked to the occult' at home

A gunman who shot three people at a mosque in Zurich had items linked to the occult at his home, said police.

Investigators say the attacker was a 24-year-old Swiss man with no apparent links to Islamic radicalism.

The three victims have undergone emergency surgery and remain in a stable condition after Monday's attack.

It is thought the gunman, who was known to the police, is also responsible for a murder that took place on Sunday after investigators found his DNA at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the attacker's body was found two hours after fleeing the mosque after he turned the gun on himself.