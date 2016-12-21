100,000 euro reward offered in hunt for Berlin suspect

A reward of up to 100,000 euro (£84,000) has been offered by German authorities for information leading to the Berlin attack suspect's arrest.

Germany's federal prosecutor's office warned Anis Amri could be "violent and armed" and said he was being hunted by police from all 16 federal states.

Along with releasing two images of the suspect, it described him as 178cm tall (5ft 10) and weighs around 75kg (just under 12lbs) with black hair and brown eyes.