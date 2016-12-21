Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

100,000 euro reward offered in hunt for Berlin suspect

Police said Anis Amri uses multiple identities and should be considered armed and dangerous. Credit: AP

A reward of up to 100,000 euro (£84,000) has been offered by German authorities for information leading to the Berlin attack suspect's arrest.

Germany's federal prosecutor's office warned Anis Amri could be "violent and armed" and said he was being hunted by police from all 16 federal states.

Along with releasing two images of the suspect, it described him as 178cm tall (5ft 10) and weighs around 75kg (just under 12lbs) with black hair and brown eyes.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story