Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

Aleppo: Last evacuation buses begin moving again

The last buses have started moving again in Aleppo. Credit: Reuters

The last buses meant to evacuate rebels and civilians from Aleppo have started moving again, having been delayed by 24 hours, a UN official has said.

Earlier on Wednesday the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 60 buses which would carry the remaining 3,000 evacuees had been halted.

The Observatory also said 21 buses were waiting to evacuate the sick and wounded from the rebel-besieged Shiite villages of Foua and Kfarya as part of the cease-fire deal reached last week.

