Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

Aleppo: Last evacuation buses 'delayed by 24 hours'

Some 60 buses are still waiting to leave Aleppo. Credit: Reuters

The last buses meant to evacuate revels and civilians from Aleppo have been delayed by 24 hours, Syrian activists said.

Some 60 buses to carry the remaining 3,000 evacuees are waiting to leave Aleppo, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory also says 21 buses are waiting to evacuate the sick and wounded from the rebel-besieged Shiite villages of Foua and Kfarya as part of the cease-fire deal reached last week.

Ward Furati, spokesman for Aleppo's Fastaqim rebel faction, says the fighters "won't leave until security of all the civilians has been fully guaranteed."

