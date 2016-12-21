Advertisement

  1. National

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

View all 146 updates ›

All hospital patients evacuated from east Aleppo

All hospital patients in eastern Aleppo has been evacuated, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

In a tweet, the ICRC wrote: "The last hospital in Eastern #Aleppo is now empty. All patients have been evacuated, along with other people in need of urgent medical care."

Thousands of Syrian civilians were left waiting in falling snow after the evacuation from the rebel-held area of Aleppo stalled on Tuesday.

The evacuation began again on Wednesday and a local news service, run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, claimed the operation would be completed by the end of the day.

  1. Read more
  2. 146 updates
Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

More on this story