Berlin attack suspect 'had contacted arrested Islamist'

A Tunisian suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack had contacted arrested Islamist ideologist Abu Walaa, according to German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Walaa was arrested last month and police said that they had broken up his network which they claimed had been involved in recruiting people to fight with Islamic State in Syria.

The suspect, named in reports as 23-year-old Anis A, reportedly applied for asylum which was rejected and threatened with deportation.

However, he was given a temporary resident permit that investigators found in the truck, the newspaper said.