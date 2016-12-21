Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Berlin attack suspect 'had contacted arrested Islamist'

The suspect linked to the atrocity had contacted an Islamist network, reports said. Credit: Reuters

A Tunisian suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack had contacted arrested Islamist ideologist Abu Walaa, according to German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Walaa was arrested last month and police said that they had broken up his network which they claimed had been involved in recruiting people to fight with Islamic State in Syria.

The suspect, named in reports as 23-year-old Anis A, reportedly applied for asylum which was rejected and threatened with deportation.

However, he was given a temporary resident permit that investigators found in the truck, the newspaper said.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story