Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin attack suspect under covert surveillance for months

Anis Amri was under covert surveillance from March to September. Credit: AP

The suspect wanted in connection with the Berlin market attack was under covert surveillance for several months this year, German authorities have said.

An investigation was launched against Anis Amri on March 14 following a tip-off from federal security agencies before being called off in September, Berlin prosecutors told the Associated Press.

The tip-off warned Amri might be planning a break-in to raise funds to buy automatic weapons for use in an attack.

He was considered a potential threat by authorities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Surveillance showed Amri was involved in drug dealing in a Berlin park and involved in a bar brawl, but there was no evidence to back up the original warning.

