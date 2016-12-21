Berlin attack suspect under covert surveillance for months

The suspect wanted in connection with the Berlin market attack was under covert surveillance for several months this year, German authorities have said.

An investigation was launched against Anis Amri on March 14 following a tip-off from federal security agencies before being called off in September, Berlin prosecutors told the Associated Press.

The tip-off warned Amri might be planning a break-in to raise funds to buy automatic weapons for use in an attack.

He was considered a potential threat by authorities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Surveillance showed Amri was involved in drug dealing in a Berlin park and involved in a bar brawl, but there was no evidence to back up the original warning.