Berlin suspect's family questioned by anti-terror police

Anti-terror police in Tunisia have questioned the impoverished family of the Berlin attack suspect as a European-wide manhunt continues.

Several of Anis Amri's relatives were interrogated at the family home in the town of Oueslatia, a spokesman for the nation's anti-terrorism judicial police said.

Tunisian radio Mosaique FM earlier quoted Amri's father as saying his 23-year-old son left Tunisia seven years ago and spent four years in an Italian jail after being accused of starting a fire at a school.

The father, who the radio station said is divorced, said while he no longer spoke to Amri his other sons had remained in contact and were aware he had moved to Germany more than a year ago.

Mosaique FM also quoted Tunisian security officials as saying Amri had been convicted in absentia for aggravated theft with violence and sentenced to five years in prison.