Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Berliners remain on edge while mourning attack victims

SallyVT Play video

People in Berlin turning out to mourn the 12 killed in Monday's Christmas market attack remain on edge with the perpetrator still at large.

An Italian woman and an Israeli woman are believed to be among the victims of the lorry attack, while several patients are still fighting for their lives.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story