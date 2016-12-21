Death toll rises at fireworks market explosion

The death toll in the explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico has risen to 32.

A three-month-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are two of seven children killed in the blast that ripped through San Pablito Market in Tultepec.

Five people remain in hospital with life-threatening injures said Health Secretary Cesar Gomez Monge of Mexico State where the market was located.

Among the injured are 10 children, including one girl with burns to over 90 per cent of her body.

At least 70 people were injured in the blast people and 46 remain in hospital.