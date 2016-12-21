Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
German police arrest and release second suspect

A second suspect was arrested and released on Wednesday. Credit: Reuters

Police arrested a further suspect related to the Berlin lorry attack that killed 12 people but later released him, German media reported.

It comes a day after the release of a Pakistani asylum seeker arrested near the scene of Monday's attack.

Authorities have warned the attacker is on the run and may be armed.

