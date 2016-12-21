Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
German police searching migrant shelter near Holland

Police at the scene of the attack. Credit: Reuters

Police are searching a migrant shelter as part of their investigation into the Berlin Christmas market terror attack which killed 12.

Germany newspaper Rheinische said the shelter is in the town of Emmerich near the border with Holland.

Earlier it was reported police are hunting for a Tunisian national whose ID was found under the driver's seat of the lorry used to carry out the atrocity.

It is thought he is believed to have lived at the migrant shelter.

