German police searching migrant shelter near Holland

Police are searching a migrant shelter as part of their investigation into the Berlin Christmas market terror attack which killed 12.

Germany newspaper Rheinische said the shelter is in the town of Emmerich near the border with Holland.

Earlier it was reported police are hunting for a Tunisian national whose ID was found under the driver's seat of the lorry used to carry out the atrocity.

It is thought he is believed to have lived at the migrant shelter.