Hundreds rally against far-right demo at Berlin attack site

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

Hundreds of Berliners turned out to demonstrate against a far-right protest. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

Hundreds of people have turned out in protest against a far smaller far-right demonstration at the site of Berlin's Christmas market attack, ITV News reporter Joanna Partridge has reported.

The counter demonstrations are being held in the vicinity of the site of Monday's attack. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

The anti-far-right protesters are chanting "refugees are welcome here" at the opposite demonstration, while others hold up heart signs reading "spread love not hate".

A smaller group of far-right protesters gathered across the square. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge