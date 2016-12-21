Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Hundreds rally against far-right demo at Berlin attack site

Hundreds of Berliners turned out to demonstrate against a far-right protest. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

Hundreds of people have turned out in protest against a far smaller far-right demonstration at the site of Berlin's Christmas market attack, ITV News reporter Joanna Partridge has reported.

The counter demonstrations are being held in the vicinity of the site of Monday's attack. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

The anti-far-right protesters are chanting "refugees are welcome here" at the opposite demonstration, while others hold up heart signs reading "spread love not hate".

A smaller group of far-right protesters gathered across the square. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's asylum policy has come under criticism in the aftermath of the attack with police initially arresting an asylum seeker - now released - and now hunting a Tunisian national who was due for deportation in relation to the heinous crime.

