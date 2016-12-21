Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Hunt for alias-using suspect well known to authorities

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports from Berlin on the hunt for an alias-using Tunisian suspect already well-known to German authorities.

A European-wide manhunt is under way for Anis Amri in relation to Monday's Christmas market lorry attack.

Amri, who investigators said has used a series of faked documents, is known to have links to a 33-year-old Iraqi man arrested last month who has been described as Germany's IS leader.

