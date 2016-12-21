Hunt for alias-using suspect well known to authorities

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports from Berlin on the hunt for an alias-using Tunisian suspect already well-known to German authorities.

A European-wide manhunt is under way for Anis Amri in relation to Monday's Christmas market lorry attack.

Amri, who investigators said has used a series of faked documents, is known to have links to a 33-year-old Iraqi man arrested last month who has been described as Germany's IS leader.