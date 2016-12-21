Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
ID papers finally arrive for missing Berlin attack suspect

Amriprofile Play video

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo profiles the Tunisian suspect wanted in connection with Berlin's Christmas market attacks.

Anis Amri saw his bid for asylum to Germany rejected six months ago after officials in his homeland denied he was Tunisian, while his replacement ID papers arrived only today.

