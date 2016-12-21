Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin's Christmas market relit as it prepares to reopen

The public have regained access to the site of Monday's attack though the market remains closed. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

The lights at Berlin's Christmas market have been switched back on two days after the lorry attack that claimed the lives of 12 people and injured dozens more.

ITV News reporter Joanna Partridge, who is in Berlin, said people were able to walk between the stalls again before the market's planned reopening on Thursday.

She said public access was possible after police reopened the crash site and the road adjacent to it.

