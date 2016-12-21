Manhunt goes on for alias-using Berlin attack suspect

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports from Berlin on the ongoing hunt for an alias-using Tunisian suspect wanted in relation to Monday's Christmas market lorry attack.

A 100,000 euro (£84,000) reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Anis Amri, who investigators said has used a series of faked documents.

The 23-year-old, who was under covert surveillance from March until September this year, is known to have links to a 33-year-old Iraqi man arrested last month who has been described as Germany's IS leader.