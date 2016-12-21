Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Manhunt goes on for alias-using Berlin attack suspect

BerlinsuspectKachroo Play video

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports from Berlin on the ongoing hunt for an alias-using Tunisian suspect wanted in relation to Monday's Christmas market lorry attack.

A 100,000 euro (£84,000) reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Anis Amri, who investigators said has used a series of faked documents.

The 23-year-old, who was under covert surveillance from March until September this year, is known to have links to a 33-year-old Iraqi man arrested last month who has been described as Germany's IS leader.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story