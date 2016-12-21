Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Musicians perform near Christmas market in Berlin

Dozens of people have taken part in an impromptu sing-a-long near the scene of Monday's Christmas market attack in Berlin.

A large crowd began to gather around several musicians who began playing various musical numbers in a united show of defiance.

Several people held up signs that read: 'You will not divide us'.

