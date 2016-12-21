Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
New images released of alias-using Berlin attack suspect

New images have been released of Tunisian suspect Anis Amri. Credit: AP

Police hunting for Tunisian suspect Anis Amri in connection with the Berlin market attack have issued more images of a man they say has been known to adopt six different aliases.

Two photographs showing two notably different images of Amri were released along with a reward of up to 100,000 euros (£84,000) for information leading to his arrest.

The police poster confirms a reward of up to 100,000 euros (£84,000) for information leading to Anis Amri's arrest. Credit: AP


