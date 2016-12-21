Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Police operation underway in North Rhine-Westphalia

An armed police officer at the site of Monday's attack. Credit: Reuters

A police operation linked to the Berlin lorry attack is underway in the North Rhine-Westaphalia state of Germany, local media has said.

The operation, some 300 miles from the German capital, is taking place in the country's most populous region that is home to the cities of Dusseldorf and Cologne.

Authorities have said the ''modus operandi'' of the attack had echoes of July's atrocity in Nice in the south of France, in which 86 people died.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story