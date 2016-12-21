Police operation underway in North Rhine-Westphalia

A police operation linked to the Berlin lorry attack is underway in the North Rhine-Westaphalia state of Germany, local media has said.

The operation, some 300 miles from the German capital, is taking place in the country's most populous region that is home to the cities of Dusseldorf and Cologne.

Authorities have said the ''modus operandi'' of the attack had echoes of July's atrocity in Nice in the south of France, in which 86 people died.