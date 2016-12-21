Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Six of the 12 victims of Berlin lorry attack are German

A Christmas tree lies on its side at the scene of the attack. Credit: Reuters

Six of the 12 victims who died in the Berlin lorry attack have been identified as German.

Eleven people died when the articulated lorry careered through huts and stalls at the Christmas market and a Polish man was found shot dead inside the lorry's cab.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story