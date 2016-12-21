Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Wanted man armed, dangerous and uses multiple aliases

The European arrest warrant lists six different names Anis Amri has adopted. Credit: AP

A European arrest warrant for a Tunisian suspect in the lorry attack on Berlin's Christmas markets has said he uses multiple identities and should be considered armed and dangerous.

German authorities hunting Anis Amri in Germany and across Europe's border-free travel zone said he has adopted six different names under three different nationalities.

It names the suepect as having Tunisian citizenship after being born in the town of Ghaza. But it lists multiple aliases, many of them variations on his name, and claims he has adopted Egyptian and Lebanese citizenship too.

Investigators are hunting the suspect in Germany and across Europe's border-free travel zone. Credit: Reuters

The wanted man was considered part of the "Salafist-Islamist scene" by authorities, though authorities have added caution about his suspected role in Monday's attack.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said "this is a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator. We are still investigating in all directions".

Germany's chief federal prosecutor told politicians "this Tunisian is a solid lead, his wallet was found in the cab of the truck, but that it's not clear that he was also the perpetrator".

