Wanted man armed, dangerous and uses multiple aliases

A European arrest warrant for a Tunisian suspect in the lorry attack on Berlin's Christmas markets has said he uses multiple identities and should be considered armed and dangerous.

German authorities hunting Anis Amri in Germany and across Europe's border-free travel zone said he has adopted six different names under three different nationalities.

It names the suepect as having Tunisian citizenship after being born in the town of Ghaza. But it lists multiple aliases, many of them variations on his name, and claims he has adopted Egyptian and Lebanese citizenship too.