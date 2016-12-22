Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Amri's mother: My son showed no signs of radicalisation

Several images have been released by police of alias-using Anis Amri. Credit: PA

The mother of the man suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack has said he showed no signs of radicalisation, and questioned whether he is being made a scapegoat.

Nour El Houda Hassani said poverty drove Anis Amri to steal and travel illegally to Europe.

Speaking from the family's home in Oueslatia, central Tunisia, Amri's mother said: "I want the truth to be revealed about my son.

"If he is the perpetrator of the attack, let him assume his responsibilities and I'll renounce him before God.

"If he didn't do anything, I want my son's rights to be restored."

She continued that Tunisian police took away her telephone on Wednesday and are studying her communications with her son.

She said: "When he talked he was normal. There was no sign of radicalisation."

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story