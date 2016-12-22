Amri's mother: My son showed no signs of radicalisation

The mother of the man suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack has said he showed no signs of radicalisation, and questioned whether he is being made a scapegoat.

Nour El Houda Hassani said poverty drove Anis Amri to steal and travel illegally to Europe.

Speaking from the family's home in Oueslatia, central Tunisia, Amri's mother said: "I want the truth to be revealed about my son.

"If he is the perpetrator of the attack, let him assume his responsibilities and I'll renounce him before God.

"If he didn't do anything, I want my son's rights to be restored."

She continued that Tunisian police took away her telephone on Wednesday and are studying her communications with her son.

She said: "When he talked he was normal. There was no sign of radicalisation."