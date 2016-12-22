Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Merkel hopes Berlin attack suspect will be detained soon

Angela Merkel said she hopes for an arrest soon. Credit: Reuters

The German Chancellor has said she hopes the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack - Tunisian Anis Amri - will be arrested soon.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Angela Merkel said: "We've known for a while we could be a target [but] we have the principle of democracy on our side."

Meanwhile German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed Mr Amri's fingerprints were found inside the cab of the lorry that ploughed into the market, killing 12 people.

He told reporters: "We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator. In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that support this."

