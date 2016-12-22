Merkel hopes Berlin attack suspect will be detained soon

The German Chancellor has said she hopes the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack - Tunisian Anis Amri - will be arrested soon.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Angela Merkel said: "We've known for a while we could be a target [but] we have the principle of democracy on our side."

Meanwhile German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed Mr Amri's fingerprints were found inside the cab of the lorry that ploughed into the market, killing 12 people.

He told reporters: "We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator. In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that support this."