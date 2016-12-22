Advertisement

  1. National

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

Around 34,000 evacuated from Aleppo, Red Cross says

A man with a baby is evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo Credit: Reuters

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo in a week-long rescue operation, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters were evacuated between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo "in one of the last stages of the evacuation," a spokeswoman said.

"The evacuation will continue for the entire day and night and most probably tomorrow (Friday). Thousands are still expected to be evacuated," she added.

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

