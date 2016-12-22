Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin Christmas market reopens

People walk through the Berlin Christmas market which was the target of a lorry attack. Credit: APTN

The Berlin Christmas market which was the target of a lorry attack which left 12 people dead and dozens more wounded has reopened.

Organisers decided to reopen the market without party music or bright lighting, and people have laid candles and flowers at the site in tribute.

As people made their way through the market after it reopened on Thursday morning, a crane could be seen putting concrete blocks in place to safeguard against a similar attack taking place again.

People walk through the Berlin Christmas market which was the target of a lorry attack while a crane puts concrete blocks in place. Credit: RTV
