Berlin Christmas market reopens

The Berlin Christmas market which was the target of a lorry attack which left 12 people dead and dozens more wounded has reopened.

Organisers decided to reopen the market without party music or bright lighting, and people have laid candles and flowers at the site in tribute.

As people made their way through the market after it reopened on Thursday morning, a crane could be seen putting concrete blocks in place to safeguard against a similar attack taking place again.