Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Berlin Christmas market to reopen

While the market was closed on Wednesday night, people could walk through it. Credit: ITV News/Joanna Partridge

Berlin's Christmas market which was subject to a lorry attack that claimed the lives of 12 people and injured dozens more is to reopen on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening the market's lights were switched back on and people were able to walk between the stalls again, after police reopened the crash site and the road adjacent to it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story