Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Brother of Anis Amri urges him to hand himself in

Several images have been released by police of alias-using Anis Amri. Credit: PA

The brother of Anis Amri, the man suspected of driving a lorry into a Berlin Christmas market, has urged him to turn himself into police.

Abdelkader Amri said: "I ask him to turn himself into the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it."

Mr Amri added he feared his brother may have been radicalised while in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the Arab Spring uprising.

Amri's family, speaking from their hometown of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, said they were shaken to learn that he is the prime suspect in the investigation.

