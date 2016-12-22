Brother of Anis Amri urges him to hand himself in

The brother of Anis Amri, the man suspected of driving a lorry into a Berlin Christmas market, has urged him to turn himself into police.

Abdelkader Amri said: "I ask him to turn himself into the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it."

Mr Amri added he feared his brother may have been radicalised while in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the Arab Spring uprising.

Amri's family, speaking from their hometown of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, said they were shaken to learn that he is the prime suspect in the investigation.