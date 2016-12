A disturbance at HMP Swaleside in Kent is "isolated to one wing", a spokeswoman for the Prison Service said.

She added that officers are "working to contain" the A wing of the prison, which houses the Open Academy - a study centre with a computer suite.

At the time of an HMIP report in July, inspectors said it was used by 50 of the 126 prisoners on the wing, who were enrolled on open and distance learning courses.

Sixty inmates were earlier reported to have take control of the wing.

The chairman of the Prison Officers' Association, Mike Rolfe, said fires had been lit.