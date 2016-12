An operation to evacuate thousands of people from eastern Aleppo as well as two Shi'ite villages in Syria's Idlib province is now complete.

The evacuation has handed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the nearly six-year civil war.

Krista Armstrong, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said: "All civilians who wished to be evacuated have been, as well as wounded and fighters."

However concerns are growing Idlib - now home to thousands of rebels - could fall in the same way as Aleppo.

Steffan de Mistura, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, said: "Idlib could be the next Aleppo. We have to look forward.

"We have to make sure the UN has access but also the means, the capacity, the funding, for the winter."