Busses have carried the last group of rebels out of eastern Aleppo to the insurgent-held area of al-Rashideen.

The countryside town is southwest of the city and has been used to accommodate some of the estimated 34,000 people - civilians and fighters - from the besieged city over the past week.

Pro-government forces had insisted the rebel evacuation must be included in the deal to remove their forces from Shi'te villages al-Foua and Kefraya.

Despite the capture of Aleppo and progress against insurgents near Damascus, fighting in Syria is far from over with large areas remaining in rebel control in the northwest and far south.

So-called Islamic State also controls vast swathes of territory in the deserts and eastern Syria.