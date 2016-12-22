Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
German media: Amri offered himself as suicide bomber

German media have reported that German intelligence agencies had intercepted messages Anis Amri had sent, which appear to have indicated he was offering his services as a suicide bomber, yet they were too coded to act upon, it was reported.

It was also reported by German media that Amri's fingerprints appear to have been found on the lorry which was used in the attack, however these reports were not confirmed by authorities.

