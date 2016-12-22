Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
German police conduct 'multiple searches' nationwide

The market has re-opened with dimmed lights and the music turned off. Credit: Reuters

A spokeswoman for the German federal prosecutor's office has confirmed investigators carried out multiple searches across Germany on Thursday.

She said no arrests have been made but forensic evidence gathered so far suggests the suspect, identified on Wednesday as 24-year-old Anis Amri, drove the truck used in the Christmas market attack.

